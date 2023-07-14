THE Royal British Legion is appealing for more volunteers to help run its annual Poppy Appeal in Woking.
The UK’s biggest Armed Forces charity, which organises the Poppy Appeal every October and November, relies on more than 3,500 dedicated volunteers to help deliver the appeal each year.
This year’s Remembrance poppy has been given a makeover and will now be completely plastic-free and easily recycled.
The new poppies will be sold alongside stock of the original poppy.
Volunteers help to distribute poppies within their communities – nearly 35 million across the UK – and can take on a range of roles, including Poppy Appeal organiser.
The Royal British Legion (RBL) says all volunteers will be fully trained and the role can help people develop skills such as public speaking and building confidence.
To find out more about being a volunteer, contact the RBL on a dedicated helpline, 0345 845 1945, or online at www.rbl.org.uk/poppyappealvolunteer
The money raised from the Poppy Appeal can make a vital difference to people in the Armed Forces community, from mental-health support, help with recovery, advice on gaining employment, housing help and managing the cost of living.
Peter Wakeham, community fundraiser for the RBL, said: “We would encourage anyone interested in volunteering for the appeal to get in touch with us.”