Victoria Place is bringing the joy of Christmas to life with a rich blend of traditional and modern seasonal experiences.
Aiming to create ‘That Festive Feeling’ for visitors of all ages, the shopping centre is ready to immerse the community in a variety of family-friendly attractions, charitable efforts, and festive giveaways.
From today (November 22), Victoria Place will offer everything from a magical Santa’s Grotto to enchanting workshops and Christmas competitions.
“Our goal this Christmas is to make Victoria Place a home for the season where families can share special moments and create cherished memories,” said centre manager John Paul Jackson.
“From Santa’s Grotto to interactive storytelling and fun games, we’ve planned something for everyone. This year, we’re particularly excited to support Woking Food Bank with our Christmas campaign and help make a difference in our community.”
Activities include:
- Santa’s Grotto: Children can share their Christmas wishes with Santa in a decorated grotto at Central Square.
- Singing Reindeer from November 23: Watch cheerful reindeer sing carols, adding a merry touch to the food court.
- Elf Yourself Workshop (December 14 at the food court from 12pm to 3pm: Children will transform into Santa’s little helpers, complete with rosy cheeks and their very own elf hats! Two enthusiastic festive assistants will be on hand to create a charming and entertaining experience.
- Story Time with Mrs Claus on December 22 and 19 at the food court: Mrs Claus will bring Christmas tales to life, delighting little ones with seasonal stories and filling their hearts with the spirit of Christmas.
- Charity support for Woking Foodbank: Help raise vital supplies to combat food insecurity within the local community.
- Giant Board Game - Chimneys & Sleighs: A festive twist on the classic game, Chimneys & Sleighs will be a pop-up giant vinyl game bringing family fun to Henry Plaza.
- Christmas competitions: Shoppers have a chance to win big this Christmas, with a £500 first prize and £200 second prize. Entry details will be shared on Victoria Place’s social media channels (@vp_woking), so keep an eye out to participate!
With dazzling decor, engaging experiences, and opportunities to support a local cause. Victoria Place invites everyone in Woking to get swept up in the magic of Christmas.