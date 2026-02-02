FRIENDS, colleagues and business associates are reeling at the death of one of the area’s most successful entrepreneurs.
Alan Greenwood died unexpectedly on Thursday last week (January 29) at the age of 76, while on holiday in Tenerife with his partner, Carol Long.
Dozens of people have expressed their shock at the loss of a businessman known for his generosity to charities and individuals over many years.
Around 30 years ago, Alan became a funeral director, with his company headquarters at Mimbridge, on the Chobham-Woking border. He had switched his main business interest from running removals, groundwork, heavy haulage and specialist soil companies.
But he was known by many as a fire brigade enthusiast who had a collection of vintage fire engines in his purpose-built museum at Mimbridge. Most years, one or more of his appliances thrilled crowds as they noisily brought up the rear of the Chobham Carnival procession.
Alan was an enthusiastic patron of the Children With Special Needs Foundation, a charity founded by Gordon Parris when, as a Chobham borough councillor, he was Mayor of Surrey Heath in 1995.
He ran a monthly classic car show at Mimbridge to raise money for charities including Woking Hospice. His fire engine rides at fetes and the annual Surrey Fire and Rescue Service open day also supported good causes.
“I’d known Alan since I moved to the village in 1987 and he became a huge supporter of my charity, coming to our fundraising events and making regular donations,” said Gordon.
“On one occasion, he heard we were raising money to buy a minibus for The Abbey special school at Farnham and handed over a cheque for the full amount.
“He was a larger-than-life character who did a lot for the community and will be badly missed.”
Alan was planning to return home for last Sunday's classic car show, which was cancelled out of respect. Arrangements for his repatriation and funeral are being made by his family.
