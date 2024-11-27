A Woking theatre was a hive of activity when a member of the Royal Family visited this week.
His Royal Highness Prince Edward, The Duke of Edinburgh attended The Ambassadors on Tuesday, November 26 in a special visit celebrating the borough’s vibrant arts, culture, and community initiatives.
Hosted by venue director John-Jackson Almond the visit highlighted the importance of The Ambassadors as a key hub for the arts and community engagements, alongside the local organisations making a meaningful impact on the wellbeing of Woking and the surrounding areas.
Mr. Almond said: “His Royal Highness’s visit was an incredible opportunity to highlight the vital role The Ambassadors plays in enriching the lives of our community, as well as to shine a spotlight on the extraordinary work of local charities and cultural organisations.
“The visit underscores the importance of fostering collaboration and investment in arts and culture for future generations - something that ATG Entertainment is very proud to support across our venues.”
The Duke was also received by Mark Tantam, Deputy Lieutenant of Surrey, alongside The Ambassadors’ leadership team, including Rachel Moore, head of operations, Louise Lyne, head of sales, marketing and development, and Mike Wright, head of technical and building services.
The visit began with a discussion in The Ambassador Lounge, where representatives from local charities and organisations shared insights into their work. Participants included Rebecca Jesperson, founder and director of The Lighthouse Charity, Neil Wheeler, managing director of Halow Project, Elaine McGinty, director of Phoenix Cultural Centre, Hayley Newton, chief executive of Italia Conti, and Shahid Azeem, representing the local Asian community.
The Duke also heard about the Surrey Cultural Partnership from Mr Tantam and Mary Creswell, Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Surrey, highlighting ongoing efforts to foster cultural development in the area.
His Royal Highness discussed ATG Entertainment’s National Creative Learning and Community Partnership initiatives and was presented with a copy of its annual report.
In the UK, ATG Entertainment’s creative learning programmes have engaged 78,379 participants, delivered 218 live performances to 75,720 audience members, and supported 1,002 mentored placements or internships.
In the 1,321-seater New Victoria Theatre auditorium, His Royal Highness met Gordon and Ann Parris, co-founders of the Children with Special Needs Foundation, who purchase every seat for the opening performance of the annual pantomime, ensuring children with special needs and their families enjoy a magical evening at the theatre.
The Duke also spoke with actress Nina Wadia, who shared insights into her current production, NOW That’s What I Call A Musical, while highlighting the technical build taking place on stage.
At The Piano Bar, The Duke met Neil Marcus, project co-director, alongside Mr Almond, of the newly established Surrey Musical Theatre Development Programme. His Royal Highness enjoyed live performances of three brand-new songs by Philip Glassborow and Tamiko Dooley, inspired by stories from Woking and Surrey, and showcasing the region’s creative talent. The songs were performed by musical theatre legends Janie Dee and Caroline Sheen.
The visit continued to Woking’s community hub, the Rhoda McGaw Theatre, where students from Italia Conti - one of the UK’s oldest theatre arts training schools and regular performers at the venue - showcased their talents through musical theatre, dance, and acting. His Royal Highness then joined the students on stage to discuss their experiences and aspirations.
A stop at the technical desk offered a behind-the-scenes glimpse at sound and lighting operations, where technical apprentice Leah Dent demonstrated the controls and on-stage effects before His Royal Highness got involved himself.
The Duke also met participants from Halow Project, a charity empowering young adults with learning disabilities and autism to lead purposeful lives. The meeting took place inside the Red Lounge, where the organisation regularly hosts lessons and workshops.
His Royal Highness then visited Screen 7 at Nova Cinema to engage with Ukrainian refugees supported by The Lighthouse.
The visit concluded with lunch in The Ambassador Lounge, where the Duke of Edinburgh joined a discussion on the importance of a cultural strategy for Woking and the need for greater investment in local arts and culture.