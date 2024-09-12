Two brothers took on a 10 day cycle in memory of their father to raise money for charity.
George and James Doyle from Surrey, took on pancreatic cancer – the deadliest common cancer – through a 1,000 mile 10-day bike ride, in memory of their father, Tony Doyle MBE.
Along with friends Dylan and Jamal, they aimed to raise £10,000 for Pancreatic Cancer UK and Headway Surrey. They ended up raising more than £12,000!
Tony, from Woking, was professional cyclist and two-time world champion who passed away last year. Four weeks after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, aged 64.
George said: “Wow, I can't believe that we actually cycled 1,000 miles in 10 days! The whole experience was truly incredible, despite the numerous sore body parts. Cycling round Europe to visit places where Dad raced really brought to life all the extraordinary stories Dad had told us over the years.
“We have been blown away by the love and support we have received over the course of this journey. Seeing the donations and messages coming in every day was a massive boost and kept our legs pedalling, especially on those mornings when we struggled to get out of bed!”
The group started their mammoth journey in Ghent, Belgium on August 15 and finished several days later in Munich. They visited eight of the numerous cities where Tony won Six Day races: Ghent, Maastricht, Cologne, Dortmund, Munster, Bremen, Berlin and Munich.
In April 2023, Tony was told he had pancreatic cancer and that he had been diagnosed too late for treatment. More than 80 per cent of people with pancreatic cancer are not diagnosed until after the disease has spread and is no longer operable.