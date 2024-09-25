Woking’s Victoria Place has announced a series of exciting store openings and expansions that will significantly enhance the visitor experience.
Oasis Play, a brand-new soft play centre, will launch in the former Old Tea Terrace space next to Primark on September 28. Set to become a vibrant hub for local families, it will feature a variety of age-appropriate play areas, including slides, climbing frames, ball pools, and interactive games.
A dedicated sensory room will offer a bookable space, ensuring an even more inclusive and welcoming experience for all visitors, while a comfortable seating zone will allow parents to relax as their children play and explore. Oasis Play will also host regular events, such as birthday parties, toddler groups, and themed play days.
In addition, The Works has relocated to a larger unit next to Trespass in the town mall, doubling in size compared to its previous premises. The new location boasts an even wider range of products, including books, stationery, arts and crafts supplies, toys, and games.
Rounding out the new enhancements, the popular Italian restaurant Zizzi is set to open in October in the former Lucciano’s unit on Mercier Walk. Renowned for its wood-fired pizzas, fresh pasta, and tempting antipasti. It will provide a warm, inviting atmosphere perfect for casual, family-friendly dining.
Victoria Place centre manager, John Paul Jackson, said: “We're thrilled to welcome Oasis Play and Zizzi to Victoria Place Woking, along with the exciting expansion of The Works. These developments further strengthen our reputation as a family-friendly destination.
"We’re confident that these new and improved offerings will attract more visitors and deliver an even more enjoyable and fulfilling experience for our entire community."The shopping centre is constantly evolving, aiming to cater to the local community's needs with a diverse range of shops, restaurants, and leisure activities.