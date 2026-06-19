Get ready for a Brick Explorers adventure this summer, with incredible toy brick wildlife sculptures and creative builds at RHS Garden Wisley from 11 July to 31 August.
Set among the seasonal colour and beautiful planting of the garden, it’s the perfect day out for families and celebrates the amazing biodiversity found in our gardens.
Visitors can follow a family trail to uncover 10 “wildlife superhero sculptures” made from hundreds and thousands of bricks, learning about the unique abilities and behaviours that help different species survive and thrive.
Using an accompanying activity booklet, there is the chance to collect superhero superpowers while exploring the gardens, discovering how plants, fungi and animals are connected within natural ecosystems.
Alongside the trail, visitors can be creative with interactive brick building activities. Head for the brick build stations and add your own nature-inspired brick creations to discover how plants and gardens can bring urban environments to life.
Or help build a wildflower wall; add your bricks and watch the meadow grow! (Building activity will be available until the model is fully built.)
Learn more about the building bricks of nature with the education team in the allotments and build supportive structures for pollinators. Or gather for a lively reading of The Curious Garden, a story celebrating the power of nature to transform urban spaces on select dates.
Perfect for curious minds and nature lovers alike, Brick Explorers encourages children and families to look closer at the world around them and see their own outdoor spaces — big or small — as havens for wildlife.
The trail is included with standard garden admission. Children aged 5–16 start from £5.25, adults start from £13.75.
For more information visit the website at https://www.rhs.org.uk/gardens/wisley/whats-on/summer-holidays
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