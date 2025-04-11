A 90-year-old Army veteran from Normandy will attempt a 100-mile walk to raise funds for the UK’s leading veterans’ mental health charity, Combat Stress, and Step by Step, a local charity working with homeless teenagers.
Across the Easter weekend retired Colonel Leslie Clark will walk a three-mile loop of his village more than 33 times, an impressive target given that Leslie is registered blind, will be celebrating his 91st birthday next month, has had six bone grafts to his left ankle, and almost lost his right leg because of an accident.
Leslie served for 41 years (from the age of 18 to 59) in the Royal Medical Corps and held the rank of Colonel when he left.
Robert Marsh, director of fundraising at Combat Stress, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Leslie. Attempting to cover 100 miles at his age is remarkable and I am confident that his efforts will inspire others in aid of veterans’ mental health.
“Combat Stress provides the most comprehensive veteran mental health treatment service in the UK, but we could not continue without everything that incredible fundraisers like Leslie do for us and the veterans who seek our help.”
A spokesperson for Step by Step said: “At 90, Leslie is proving that being a hero isn’t about wearing a cape – it’s about having the heart to make a difference.
“Every step he takes is a step towards giving a young person safety, support, and a future full of potential. He shows us that it’s never too late to be the hero someone needs.
“Step by Step supports young people facing homelessness and hardship by providing safe accommodation, emotional wellbeing services, and opportunities for education and employment. We help young people build resilience and move on with confidence, independence and hope.”
To support his challenge, visit: www.givewheel.com/fundraising/7160/leslie-clarkes-100-mile-easter-walk/