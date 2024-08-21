Network Rail has provided an update on St John’s Footbridge in Woking near Hook Heath.
On August 21, Cllr Ayesha Azad received notification that plans are now in place for work to begin in December. As was agreed at a previous virtual community drop-in, Network Rail will host an in-person session.
The company will discuss the plans to replace the footbridge in further detail and share the new design and how it will be constructed. The in-person event will take place sometime in October.
More details will be sent to stakeholders and residents in September, providing the location of the drop-in and further information on dates when work will commence in the local area.
Network Rail’s Southern Region Stakeholder Team said: “We do apologise for the continued disruption but hope the above message provides you with some reassurance that plans are now in place to replace and re-open the footbridge.”