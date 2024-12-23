AS the third anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine loomed, the Lighthouse in Woking became a welcome respite from the horrors of the war as the community gathered for a heartwarming Christmas celebration in the Ukrainian hub.
The event before Christmas brought together Ukrainian families, hosts, and volunteers. This day was filled with joy, laughter, and unity, embodying the true essence of the season.
The event was a perfect blend of Ukrainian and British traditions, creating a memorable experience for all.
Highlights of the day included a delightful visit from Saint Nicholas, who brought smiles to children and adults alike, and an incredible performance by Ukrainian band Atmasfera and traditional bandura player Iryna.
Guests were also treated to the soulful performance of Refugees Community Choir, Kalyna, which added a heartfelt touch to the celebration.
Attendees enjoyed a variety of delicious Ukrainian and British foods, along with a festive photo booth, thoughtful gifts, and numerous activities that captured the essence of the season. The event exemplified the strength and warmth of the Ukrainian community, celebrating Christmas together as one big family.
The celebration was honoured by the presence of Saj Hussain, Chair of Surrey County Council, and Woking Mayor Louise Morales. Their support and recognition were deeply appreciated, especially with The Lighthouse being the Mayor's chosen charity of the year.
This joyful gathering was made possible by the dedicated efforts of volunteers, including those from Moore Barlow, a valued corporate supporter of the hub. All hard work and generosity ensured that the event was a resounding success, leaving everyone with cherished memories of the day.
The Christmas spirit was truly felt throughout the celebration, showcasing the power of community, connection, and shared traditions.
It was a day that brought light and hope to many, embodying the true meaning of Christmas.