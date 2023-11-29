Those with a good eye for emerging talent could get their hands on a piece of art by the next Tracey Emin for as little as £5 at UCA Farnham’s student-run art sale, UCA Stretched, next week.
In its fifth year, this fund-raiser, led by University for the Creative Arts (UCA) fine art BA students, features canvases donated anonymously by students and 27 professional artists.
Bids in the silent auction start at just £5, with all proceeds fuelling end-of-year London exhibitions for Year 1 and 2 fine art students.
Online bidding runs until December 4, but the live auction on December 5, 5pm to 7pm, steals the spotlight.
You can also place bids via email if you can’t make the live event by emailing [email protected] with the lot number, how much you’d like to bid and your contact details (last email bids taken by 5pm, December 4).