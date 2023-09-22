Two new images of ten-year-old Sara Sharif have been released as part of the ongoing police appeal into her untimely death last month.
Surrey Police is specifically appealing for information regarding her life prior to the discovery of her body at her family home in Horsell, near Woking, on August 10.
The photos, believed to depict how Sara may have dressed in the months leading up to her death, are intended to encourage individuals to come forward with information about her and her family.
Following Sara's death, detectives have been speaking to community leaders in Woking and distributing leaflets in the community.
Posters featuring Sara's appeal have been prominently displayed in and around Woking train station and taxi ranks throughout the town.
The appeal has also been translated into written Urdu and verbally in video format to reach residents of the local area whose first language is Urdu.
Officers working for Surrey Police who are fluent in Urdu are supporting the investigation team to translate information provided by members of the public.
While the appeal has generated a number of enquiries, officers are still keen to hear from anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant, which could help them to piece together a picture of Sara’s life.
Detective Superintendent Mark Chapman, from the Surrey Police and Sussex Police Major Crime Team, said: “We have released these new images this week in the hope that it will prompt more people who knew Sara and her family to come forward.
“We are grateful to everyone who has already contacted us, and I would like to stress that any information, no matter how insignificant it might seem, is reviewed by the investigation team and further enquiries carried out if appropriate.
"I would urge anyone who may have information and hasn’t yet come forward to reach out to us.
“There are a number of ways you can do this – you can report information via our portal, which is in both English and Urdu, you can call 101 if you would prefer to speak on the phone, or if you would like to remain anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers.”
It comes just days after a provisional trial date was set for the alleged murder of ten-year-old Sara by her father, stepmother and uncle.
Urfan Sharif, 41, his partner Beinash Batool, 29, and Urfan’s brother, Faisal Malik, 28, all of Woking, have each been charged with the young girl’s murder as well as with a separate charge of causing or allowing her death between December 16, 2022 and August 9, 2023.
Addressing the trio at the Old Bailey, His Honour Judge Mark Lucraft, KC, set a provisional date for the trial for September next year, and suggested a High Court judge could preside over proceedings.
To report information anonymously, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.