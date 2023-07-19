The deadline for the Treat Yourself in Farnham competition has been extended.
People now have until 11.59pm on Thursday, August 31 to submit a screenshot of a selfie taken outside their favourite Farnham business.
The winner of the competition will get to enjoy a two-night stay with breakfast at The Bush Hotel plus £1,000 in vouchers to spend at participating businesses.
Councillor Alan Earwaker, mayor of Farnham, said: “We’ve extended the deadline to encourage even more people to visit Farnham this summer. Anybody who enters the competition is in with a chance of winning a superb prize.
“Thanks to the financial donation from South East Water, the winner will have a fantastic sum of money to spend at any of the businesses that have signed up.
“I’m sure that in the midst of this cost-of-living crisis, having £1,000 to spend on essential items or a few luxuries is something many people would welcome.”