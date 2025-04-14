A shortage of train drivers is causing disruption on SWR services on the Guildford and Farnham route today (Monday, April 14).
Disruption is expected to last until 5pm this afternoon, with remaining services subject to cancellation, as fewer trains are able to run due to the lack of drivers.
SWR has said that passengers affected will have their tickets accepted (at no extra cost), on the following services:
- Great Western Railway between Ash and Guildford
- Stagecoach South 20 between Aldershot - Ash - Guildford
- Stagecoach South 65 between Farnham and Guildford
Replacement buses will call at all stations between Guildford and Aldershot in both directions, but these buses are not running to a set timetable.
For further information or onward travel advice speak to a SWR staff member or use a station help point.
An SWR spokesperson said: “We are very sorry for any delay that this may cause to your journey.”