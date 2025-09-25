Six luxury watches once owned by broadcasting legend Sir Michael Parkinson sold for a total of £66,560 at Surrey auction house Ewbank’s on 24 September—almost twice their high estimate of £36,900.
The chat show host, affectionately known as ‘Parky’, was seen wearing at least two of the timepieces during interviews with entertainment and sporting icons.
Among them was a Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day Date, which Parkinson wore while interviewing cricket great Shane Warne in 2007.
Parkinson’s family said the Yorkshire-born cricket enthusiast wanted to be “as well accoutred as the legendary Australian player – ‘the greatest spin bowler of them all,’ as Parkinson billed him” for the occasion.
The Rolex, estimated at £7,500 to 8,500, sold for £17,550.
Another highlight was a Patek Philippe Gondolo gold wristwatch, worn by Parkinson during his 2004 interview with Tom Cruise and throughout most of his ITV run from 2004 to 2008. Estimated at £5,800 to 6,800, it made £11,050.
“They are lovely watches but no one in the family is going to wear them, and my father would have been the first person to say, don’t just leave them in a drawer, do something with them,” said his son Mike.
“We thought it would be nice for those who admired my father to have the opportunity to acquire something personal of his like this.”
Other pieces included a Patek Philippe Calatrava gold wristwatch, estimated at £7,100 to £8,100, which sold for £14,950; an A. Lange & Söhne Saxonia gold wristwatch, estimated at £5,000 to £6,000, which reached £11,700; a Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust, estimated at £4,500 to £5,500, which fetched £9,100; and an IWC Mark XVI Flieger Uhr stainless steel wristwatch, estimated at £1,000 to £2,000, which sold for £2,210.
“Whether in print, on radio or as host of Britain’s most iconic talk show, Sir Michael Parkinson was a household name for a generation,” said Ewbank’s consultant specialist Nick Orringe, who previously worked with Parkinson on the TV antiques programme Going For A Song in the late 1990s.
“Born in a pit village, he cut his teeth in local journalism, moved into television in the 1960s and in 1971 became the host of the show that sealed his reputation as a much loved and revered National Treasure.
“These watches offered a unique personal connection to a man who was as much a screen icon as those he interviewed, and the results reflect his standing with the public.”
Mike Parkinson added: “We haven’t decided what we will do with the proceeds from the sale yet, but we will ensure that it is used in a way that he would have approved of.”
