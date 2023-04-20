A WEEKEND of activities and entertainment is being held at Merrist Wood College to mark lambing season.
Fleecy Frolics on Saturday and Sunday will allow visitors to the Worplesdon college see new-born lambs and goats and handle other animals and learn more about them.
There will also be horse-drawn carriage rides, face painting, pony rides and tree climbing as well as sheep shearing demonstrations and craft stalls.
Plants grown at the college will be on sale and food and drink stalls will include BBQs and alcoholic and non- alcoholic bars.
On Saturday, there will be a performance by Motivation by Music, the Guildford contemporary gospel choir.
Fleecy Frolics will be open from noon to 4pm on Saturday and 10am to 4pm on the Sunday.
Tickets must be bought in advance from https://merristwoodevents.co.uk/events/fleecy-frolics-lambing-weekend/