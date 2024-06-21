Get your spring COVID-19 booster before the offer runs out! Eligible people have until Sunday, June 30 to get their top-up.
It includes anyone currently aged 75 and over, or who will be that age by the deadline, along with older adult care home residents and people with a weakened immune system aged six months and over.
There are thousands of appointments available every day across the South East, including pharmacies and GP practices. Some areas offer walk-in options without needing an appointment, a full list is available online.
Director of commissioning and SRO for the Covid vaccination programme for NHS England South East, Caroline Reid, said: “With the vaccination campaign winding down for spring, now is the last chance for those eligible to come forward for a booster.”
Book through the NHS App, by calling 119 or on the NHS website. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/COVID19-vaccine-info