Surrey residents have until September to register for a solar panel scheme.
Solar Together Surrey is a joint programme between Surrey County Council and Solar Together. It aims to boost local renewable energy generation, cut carbon emissions and save on energy bills.
Surrey Heath Portfolio Holder for Net Zero, Environment and Leisure, Cllr Morgan Rise commented: “This third phase of the Solar Together Surrey scheme is underway, and will directly benefit residents across the borough and support Surrey Heath in achieving our net zero targets.
“The previous two phases proved very popular with local residents, and we hope that many more will sign up for this latest scheme.”
Since 2021, 2,250 Surrey residents have benefited from the installation of solar panels and battery storage using the scheme.
Registration is free and there is no obligation to go ahead with an installation. Deadline is September 13.