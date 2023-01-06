THE Woking Young Musician competition next month will give those aged 14 to 20 years an opportunity to perform in concert conditions.
Musicians are selected on their performance in solo classes in the Woking Music Festival, which was held in November last year.
The festival committee are delighted to have secured the services of internationally renowned concert pianist James Lisney as adjudicator for what should prove to be an exciting evening of music.
James enjoys a rich musical life, moving seamlessly from concerto and recital soloist to chamber musician, song accompanist and pianist director.
He made his Wigmore Hall debut in 1986 and early representation by the Young Concert Artists Trust in London led to a career that has taken him to many prestigious venues and gained invitations to appear with major orchestras.
Highlights include residencies at the Amsterdam Concertgebouw and Carnegie Recital Hall in New York.
James retains a keen interest in music education and, apart from his regular teaching practice, he is in demand for masterclasses internationally and runs a series of piano courses in Ireland, the United Kingdom and France.
The competition is on Saturday 4 February at St John’s Church in St John’s, starting at 7pm.
The adult ticket price is £12, with under-18s free. Tickets will be available at the door or in advance from www.woking musicfestival.org.uk. Free tea and coffee will be available during the interval.