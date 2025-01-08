Michelle De Vries wants motorists to clean up their act as she’s upset about the amount of roadside litter on the A3.
But the Thursley resident feels the matter isn’t being taken seriously enough by authorities or MPs – so she’s started a petition to get the issue debated in Parliament.
She needs at least 10,000 signatures for the issue to be realistically debated in Westminster, with the campaigner urging like-minded residents to sign up.
She said: “I am deeply saddened and appalled every time I drive down our streets.
“The blatant disregard for our environment is visible in the increasing amounts of litter scattering our roads, damaging the aesthetic value of our beautiful country and creating a national embarrassment.
“However, my attempts to address this issue with local councillors, our Member of Parliament, and highway authorities have been largely unsuccessful as it ends up in a web of blame with no one willing to accept responsibility.”
Michelle added: “It is time we bring this urgent issue to the forefront, demanding our Parliament to open a debate about the appalling state of litter on our highways.
“Our country deserves to be clean, green and admired, not littered and despised.”
Petitions of interest are selected by a committee for possible debate or action from government or Parliament.
The government will respond if a petition reaches 10,000 signatures while a debate will be considered if the figure passes 100,000.
According to Keep Britain Tidy, nearly £1billion a year is spent on cleaning up rubbish with an estimated 2.25million pieces of litter being dropped on the nation’s streets every day.
To sign the petition head to https://tinyurl.com/57uzc8pj