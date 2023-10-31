CHOBHAM Rugby Club hosted its annual Bonfire Night event last Friday (October 27), with 3,000 people from Chobham and surrounding areas enjoying a stunning fireworks display set to music.
But it wasn’t just about the fireworks. Halloween was also celebrated on the night, with youngsters taking part in a fancy dress competition with the winners getting to light the huge bonfire. As ever the fireworks didn’t disappoint – with the 20-minute display lighting up the clear night sky.
Chobham Rugby Club chairman Mark Fisher said: “Thank you to everyone who attended to make the night a success, Pains Fireworks for the fabulous display and of course our 80-plus volunteers who gave up their time to run the event.
“As well as being a fantastic community event, the night is a great fundraiser for the rugby club and enables us to invest more money into putting on rugby across the community – our minis and juniors, mixed ability, touch rugby, walking rugby and senior men and women players all benefit.”