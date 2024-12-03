Artwork from children across Surrey has been published in a booked that tells the story through time of the county’s ancient trees
The Thousand Year Tree is the culmination of a year-long project to bring a bud of an idea to maturity working with local author, Lucy Reynolds and Katie Hickey, illustrator.
The Society sought funding from Defra’s Access for All fund with the help of the Surrey Hills National Landscape Board and had been involved at every step of the creative process to bring the book to publication.
One of the core aims is conservation, a mature tree may look majestic and strong but it is fragile if not cared for in the right way and the book seeks to highlight that.
The Society brought a local Guildford school, Weyfield Primary Academy, to visit and learn about the ancient yews at Newlands Corner and how we need to look after them to ensure their future. It was followed up by a series of workshops where the children’s amazing creativity inspired most of the illustrations and words to co-create the book.
Luke, aged 9, one of the pupils involved at Weyfield Primary Academy ,said: “I liked when we looked at the yew trees, described them and all the great work everyone did at the workshops.”
A competition was then launched through Surrey Libraries’ network to engage all young people aged 4 to 11 across Surrey to submit a design for the endpapers of the book. The four winners have received a copy of the printed book.
Old Dungate Press has generously printed 1,000 copies of the book that are on sale at Haslemere Bookshop. Any profits from sales will go back towards to the Surrey Hills Society for future conservation work and ‘Access for All’ projects. Copies will be given to local Surrey schools and each of Surrey’s 52 libraries will have a copy to borrow.
Each child in Pine Class at Weyfield Primary Academy received a copy as well as a Certificate of Achievement to mark their involvement at the launch event held at Newlands Corner on December 2.
Gordon Jackson, Surrey Hills Society chair, commented: “This project has exceeded our expectations. Not only have the children produced a stunning book but we have been able to reach a diverse group of children who were excited to explore some of our most important ancient trees and develop their understanding of how long the trees have been alive set against a historic timeline.
“I would like to express my thanks to Lucy Reynolds and Katie Hickey for the inspiration behind this project and Old Dungate Press and Guildford Book Festival for helping the book come to fruition.
“This project was a real collaboration and I must also thank Surrey County Council’s Countryside and Libraries teams for their assistance with the competition and of course the Surrey Hills Access for All Fund which has enabled the whole project to happen.”