“The machine was piloted by Capt. the Hon. Lionel Lambart D.S.O, who was flying solo on a journey from Bristol to Heston, [the site of a large aerodrome that closed in 1947]. The pilot had just passed over Brookwood Station when the engine cut out. Shortly after 2pm the machine was seen quickly descending as it left the track of the railway and turned left. Residents in Goldsworth Road and Kingsway became apprehensive the plane should come down on their houses, but the pilot managed to clear the housetops and a large oak tree as he crossed Goldsworth Road and came to earth about 80 yards inside Mr Slocock’s nursery.