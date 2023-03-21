WHEN the staff of a New Haw hardware store wanted to raise money for the Red Nose Day appeal last Friday they knew exactly who to call: Ghostbusters.
The team from Ron Hayes and Son on the Broadway dressed as characters from the 1984 smash-hit film and spent the day entertaining customers and passers-by outside their shop.
Simon Hayes took the part of Ghostbuster Egon Spengler, played by Harold Ramis in the original, with Nick Griggs echoing Dan Aykroyd as Ray Stantz.
Dave Brown wore the costume as the Ghostbusters’ adversary Marshmallow Man, who proved hugely popular with children.
“It was a bit hot in the Marshmallow Man costume as I had it on all day,” Dave said. “But I could see how much the children enjoyed it and it gave me a new lease of life when they came home after school as they were so excited.”
Simon added: “We all enjoyed the day and I’d like to thank everyone for their support. We’ve now raised more than £750.”
Staff at the shop join in the Red Nose Day fundraising every year, and 12 months ago embraced a Charlie and the Chocolate Factory theme. The Flintstones and characters from Only Fools and Horses are among others that have been brought to life over the years.
Short of an apocalyptic emergency there are no plans for any future appearances by the Ghostbusters, but the Hayes team are already thinking about characters for next year’s Red Nose Day.