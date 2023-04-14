WOKING-based Mosaic Chamber Choir have appointed a new musical director.
Rebecca Berkley, an experienced choral director and Associate Professor in Music Education at Reading University, had initially stepped in to take rehearsals for one term, but has now been confirmed as the choir’s permanent MD.
“I’m so excited to be working with this dynamic and vibrant chamber choir,” said Ms Berkley. “It’s a fantastic opportunity to direct a high-calibre ensemble, who also know how to have fun together whilst making music. It’s going to be a joy.”
Mosaic Chamber Choir already has a strong following in the local area and a reputation for excellence.
In 2021, the choir was one of only five winners of a national Christmas carol competition, run in conjunction with Making Music, to have a Christmas recording played on Classic FM Drive Time with John Brunning.
Mosaic chairman Tom Griffiths said: “Rebecca’s creativity, dynamism and infectious enthusiasm for all things choral ended up being a perfect fit for Mosaic. The choir felt she really had the skills, drive and vision to take the choir forward to the next level.”
The announcement of her appointment was made at the choir’s recent spring concert, Mosaic’s first under their new musical director.
The audience was treated to an uplifting programme, including Vivaldi’s Gloria, performed with a string quartet, as well as works by Whitacre, Lauridsen and Duruflé, which proved to be a well-received and popular programme.
Sarah Kerr, Mosaic’s assistant musical director, said, “We’re so pleased to have Rebecca on board, and, if reaction to our recent concert is anything to go by, exciting times are ahead for Mosaic under her baton.”
For singers interested in joining this accomplished choir, Mosaic has vacancies in some voice parts, particularly tenors.