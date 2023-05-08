THE official Take That musical, Greatest Days, plays at the New Victoria Theatre in June.
The show celebrates the 30th anniversary of Take That’s first UK number 1 single Pray.
It features more than 15 record-breaking Take That songs alongside a heartwarming and hilarious story of love, loss and laughter from the award-winning writer Tim Firth (Calendar Girls, Kinky Boots).
The musical follows a group of five female best friends in the 1990s who are obsessed with their favourite boy band.
The girls reunite more than 20 years later with a plan to see their heart-throbs one last time, in what could be the Greatest Days of their lives.
Greatest Days stars the award-winning Kym Marsh, who shot to stardom in noughties band Hear’Say and is now best known for Coronation Street, Waterloo Road and as a presenter on the BBC’s Morning Live. Her daughter Emilie Cunliffe joins Kym on stage as Young Rachel.
Greatest Days was originally produced as The Band by David Pugh and Dafydd Rogers plus Take That. The UK tour of that show opened at Manchester Opera House in September 2017, breaking box office records along the way.
Greatest Days comes to Woking from Monday to Saturday 5-10 June.