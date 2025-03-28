OPINIONS on Surrey being split into unitary authorities are being sought at a public gathering in Woking on Wednesday next week (April 9).
The aim is to achieve a local consensus on the Government’s intention to replace the county and 11 borough and district councils with single-tier local government.
The event has been organised by Woking Debates, which is seeking to widen interest and involve more people in its discussions.
It is being held in the lounge at Woking Football Club’s stadium in Kingfield, from 7.30pm to 9pm.
“Until now, we have held debates at which different viewpoints have been put forward, with speakers and the public having their say, but no conclusions have been reached,” said Woking Debates chairman Keith Scott.
“We want to refresh the format into something like a citizens’ assembly, achieving a view on a subject that is of importance to the public.”
Next Wednesday, the intention to establish two or three unitary authorities will be debated. Unitary councils take on most local government services, from road maintenance to social housing.
Surrey is one of the first counties to be targeted by the Government for creating new unitaries in England. It is consulting on the proposals, which it says will save money and be more efficient than the two-tier system.
Woking Borough Council leader Ann-Marie Barker will be one of the panel members next week.
“Come along to find out more about this process, how it affects you and give your opinions to the people involved in carrying this out,” said Keith. “Of special interest is where Woking will fit in with a unitary authority, and what will happen to the borough’s massive debt.
“Everyone with an interest in what is done with council tax will be welcomed, and it would be great if young people attend.”