South Western Railway (SWR) is once again offering free travel for serving military personnel and veterans attending any local Remembrance Sunday events.
It includes travel to Waterloo for the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph on either Saturday, November 9 or Sunday November 10, returning on the Sunday.
The offer is for anyone is travelling in uniform or able to show an appropriate form of identification. SWR also supports volunteers collecting for the Royal British Legion’s (RBL) Poppy Appeal, with free travel to and from the capital to attend London Poppy Day events on Thursday, October 31.
Anyone with a RBL collector’s ID can travel for free on SWR services to Waterloo on Thursday, October 31, returning on the Thursday or Friday, November 1.
People should note that there will be engineering works taking place at various locations on the SWR network in South West London, Surrey and Hampshire on November 10.