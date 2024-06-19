A Surrey dance school is seeking another podium finish this month, as its young competitors head abroad for the Dance World Cup.
The Woking group are putting the finishing touches to team and solo performances before they fly out to represent England at the international tournament in Prague, Czechia. The members aged 9 to 15 years-old are part of the successful Street Vibes Elite (SV) Dance School in Sheerwater. Forty-two of them will leave for Prague on Thursday, June 27 as part of Team England.
SV Elite qualified as one of the teams to represent England at the finals, starting on June 28. Dancing across the genres of hip hop and commercial, the squad will compete in four team dances (children’s hip hop, children’s commercial, junior large team and junior small team) as well as five solo performances.
More than 120,000 children from 62 countries have taken part in the qualifiers for the ten-day finals event. It is described as the greatest all-genre dance competition for children and young adults around the world.
The dance school has a winning pedigree – they enjoyed remarkable success at last year’s World Cup in Braga, Portugal. Collecting three silver medals from their dances across the genres of hip hop and commercial. The year before they collected a gold medal, two silvers, a bronze, a fourth and a sixth place from their dances in San Sebastian, Spain.
Carla Crowley, who runs SV Elite, said: “Last year we had great success in Braga and we are hoping this year’s event will be even better. The kids have worked so hard to be ready for this - they’re amazing and I know they’ll do everyone proud.”
SV Elite Team England performers said they were excited to show judges what they have been training for.