Surrey Scouts has become the first Scout county in the UK to sign the Armed Forces Covenant.
Representing a commitment on behalf of the 18,000 members of Scouting in Surrey. It was signed by County Commissioner Joe Rogerson and Colonel Tim Petransky. In the presence of His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Surrey Michael More-Molyneux.
The Covenant is a promise that Surrey Scouts acknowledge and understand that those who serve or have served in the armed forces and their families, should be treated with fairness and respect in the communities, economy, and society they serve with their lives.
Surrey Scouts enables young people from the armed forces community to join Scouting, supports military families, service members and veterans.
Mr Rogerson said: “Surrey Scouts is committed to honouring the Armed Forces Covenant and supporting the Armed Forces Community.
“We recognise the value Serving Personnel, both Regular and Reservists, Veterans and military families contribute to our country and to Scouting.”
Surrey still has a large amount of armed forces members residing and working across the county and a number are currently involved as Scout volunteers.
Chief Executive of the South East Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association, Colonel Patrick Crowley MBE DL commented: “We are delighted that Surrey Scouts has signed the Covenant and with the commitments Surrey Scouts has made to young people, military families and all members of the Armed Forces community.”
You can read about the Covenant online at: https://www.armedforcescovenant.gov.uk/about-the-covenant/covenant-in-depth/