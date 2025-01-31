Any moves to expand Heathrow must first solve the problem of how millions of new passengers and staff first get to airport given the capacity issues the M25, M4, and rail network already face, Surrey County Council said.
The authority understands the benefits Heathrow has brought to the county including direct employment, investment and its role in attracting major corporations to the region.
But, the council’s lead member for transport and economic growth said, any moves to build a third runway must also address the environmental and surface access issues.
Cabinet member Matt Furniss said: “We recognise the crucial role of Heathrow airport in supporting employment for Surrey residents, generating investment in the Surrey economy and in attracting and retaining major businesses to locate in the county.
“Our goal is to work constructively with the Government, the airport, relevant national agencies and other local authorities on the proposals for a third runway in order to protect and promote the interests of Surrey residents and businesses.
“Despite this, we remain strongly of the view that expansion requires the environmental and surface access issues involved to be satisfactorily addressed.
“Any expansion will only be a success for Surrey residents and businesses and for the wider South East if there is a clear and agreed framework for the necessary infrastructure, including southern rail access, together with appropriate mitigation measures and commitments to address environmental impacts in place before any new runway comes into operation, and we call on the Government to take the lead in developing such a framework.”
Previous attempts to solve ground access have included building a new rail link across Staines Moor to link into the existing network running into London Waterloo. Earlier efforts to build the line hit stumbling blocks over funding where it had been estimated to need about £700 million.
Other issues raised included the need to build across SSSI moor land as well as the impact on level crossings along the route, particularly in Runnymede.
Increasing the airport’s size would also put pressure on the road network around Heathrow. National Highways says the busiest section of the M25 is junction 10 to the south of the airport.
The most recent iteration of Heathrow’s expansion plans feature a third runway to the northwest of its existing two, with the M25 being rerouted underneath.
The Government has already announced moves to curb the appeals process for those looking to challenge the expansion of major infrastructure projects and this week Rachel Reeves backed a bigger Heathrow saying it would “make Britain the world’s best connected place to do business”.
Spelthorne Borough Council has reiterated its support of a potential expansion saying it recognises “the potential economic benefits and opportunities” it is likely to bring to the local area.
However, it has said its support is “entirely dependent” on any scheme comprehensively mitigating against impacts on noise, traffic, air quality, the wider environment, infrastructure and local road networks.
Cllr Malcolm Beecher, chair of the environment and sustainability committee, said “We accept that there is much more information still to come out but do question whether Heathrow and the government have fully considered the overall impact of the expansion on communities across our borough.
“Protecting our residents must be a priority for this council and this includes the impact on people’s homes, traffic management, construction, air quality, noise and night flights.
“Spelthorne’s primary aim has always been to secure the best possible outcomes for residents and businesses, in particular those most directly affected in the Stanwell Moor and Stanwell communities.
“We remain committed to reducing our carbon emissions and impact on climate change and will continue to update residents and work with HAL and partners to ensure clarity and transparency throughout this process.”