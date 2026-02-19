Surrey Heath Borough Council agreed to increase its share of residents’ council tax bills by 2.99 per cent - £7.65 for a Band D property - for 2026-27 when it met on Wednesday, February 18.
The total bill - excluding parish demands - for a Band D home will rise by 4.7 per cent from £2,439.20 in 2025-26 to £2,553.93 in 2026-27.
Of the total collected from just over 39,000 households, 74 per cent will go to Surrey County Council and Surrey Fire and Rescue, 13 per cent to the police, ten per cent to Surrey Heath Borough Council and three per cent to parish councils.
Surrey County Council and Surrey Fire and Rescue will receive £1,938.42, Surrey’s police and crime commissioner will be given £352.57 to fund Surrey Police, and Surrey Heath Borough Council will keep £262.93.
Surrey Heath Borough Council leader Cllr Shaun Macdonald said: “Over the past year we have taken decisive action and delivered a major transformation programme.
“To strengthen our finances and protect essential services, we identified nearly £3 million in savings. This represents 19 per cent of the direct cost of services.
“These savings have been achieved through improved efficiency, tighter financial controls, and maximising income from core services and assets.
“As a result our financial position has been transformed. Previously our earmarked usable reserves were forecast to run out within the next year due to the historic property purchases, increasing the risk of government intervention and potentially double-digit council tax rises like Woking.
“Our latest projections now show reserves lasting into 2027-28, allowing a more stable financial outlook to transfer into the new West Surrey Council.
“Council tax plays a vital role in funding most of the services we provide for residents, alongside central government grants which are reducing substantially in the years ahead, and our locally retained share of collected business rates.
“We only keep ten per cent of your total council tax bill in Surrey Heath - equivalent to around £263 a year for an average Band D property.
“As part of our commitment to responsible local government, we have frozen councillor allowances, ensuring that public funds are used wisely while we focus on delivering real improvements for our community.
“As we move into 2026-27, the council continues to deliver essential services and facility improvements for Surrey Heath residents as cost-efficiently as possible.”
Following the annual plan for 2026-27 being approved, Cllr Macdonald added: “We are looking forward to this coming year - we have important improvement projects to complete including multiple playground refurbishments, including in partnership with Accent at Avenue Sucy, and exciting new leisure facilities including a new skate park and padel courts.
“There are key infrastructure upgrades planned in Camberley town centre as part of the regeneration programme, and car park and access road resurfacing in Lightwater Country Park and Frimley Lodge Park, both still free at the point of use.
“The new St Catherine’s Country Park suitable alternative natural green space will also come to fruition.”
