Surrey residents are invited to take part in the first ever Big Picnic this summer to support mental health.
Parenting Mental Health (PMH) will be hosting the event on Thursday, August 29 to raise funds and awareness for parents who are supporting a child with mental health challenges.
Families, friends, neighbours and colleagues can host their own picnic and will recieve a fundraising pack that has a recipe from former Great British Bake Off contestant Dan Hunter. The kit also contains fundraising materials and tips on how to make the event a success, in exchange for an optional donation to PMH.
There will be a virtual picnic on the same day for the charity’s community members. Featuring interactive workshops, talks and activities to boost wellbeing, including sessions on therapeutic journalling, breath work, creative writing and clay therapy.
PMH Founder Suzanne Alderson said: “Our aim is to reach one million parents by 2026, from those who want to educate themselves on mental health issues that might arise in the future, to families who are in the thick of a mental health crisis and need immediate support.
“We hope families across Surrey will get involved as it will play a big part in achieving this goal and help us to raise essential funds to continue providing our services to parents who don’t have anywhere else to turn.
“Supporting a child with mental health issues can be hugely challenging and isolating for mums, dads and carers. The Big Picnic will offer them a chance to speak to others in a similar situation, whether they feel able to host a picnic themselves or join our virtual session and focus on their own wellbeing.”
A crochet pattern for a picnic basket and extra recipes will also be on offer. More information available at www.parentingmentalhealth.org/The-Big-Picnic.