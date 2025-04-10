Surrey County Council leader Tim Oliver, talks about the importance of local engagement and ‘community-level boards’ in Woking. As part of the wider work currently ongoing around Local Government Reorganisation and Devolution in Surrey.
We want better local government for Surrey.
We want to simplify the system, save money and most importantly strengthen connections between local communities and public services.
This is all in the context of the government’s plans to reorganise local councils across the whole country, removing the system of District Councils and County Councils, and replacing them with Unitary Councils responsible for all services.
This is happening in Surrey, and it’s happening quickly, with final plans due to be submitted within weeks, and elections to the new councils in May next year.
While there are a number of different options for Surrey, the evidence suggests that two new Unitary Councils (splitting the county in half either east-west or north-south) would be the least disruptive option and save the most money.
It will create stronger and more sustainable councils, and combined with the right local engagement structures, will give Surrey a positive future.
While there is some discussion about the changes in local government in Surrey, the most important benefit of any change must be the strengthening of local community engagement.
How will you and your neighbourhood benefit? How can public services be tailored, shaped and prioritised in your community?
How will villages like Knaphill or Mayford have their voice?
Whatever the size of your new council, we must ensure there is a strong, meaningful connection with the many different local communities we have in Surrey, understanding the different needs in each.
That’s why we’re proposing the creation of community-level boards all across Surrey.
So you can have your say, engage with decision makers, get information and represent your area.
This should also include more than just your council.
These boards should be the connection between you and the very local groups at your street, estate or village level, and the wider system of public service organisations.
They should include health partners, Surrey Police, larger voluntary groups, councillors, council staff who work in your area day-to-day, local Town and Parish Councils and Residents Associations.
The whole system can then properly understand the specific needs of Woking, or Woking’s villages, and the people who live there, and can focus local attention on the things that matter most and will have an impact in that place.
That connection between services is so important in making a real and lasting difference.
That’s why we need your input and that of our partners – true local engagement to shape the way you can get involved and have your say in all the services your local community needs.
We will soon launch a meaningful engagement exercise, giving residents and partners a real say in shaping Surrey’s future.
With this much more locally-connected and strategically-sustainable system, our communities will be stronger, healthier and thrive even more - as will your council.