Surrey County Council (SCC), in partnership with Surrey’s three leading universities – Royal Holloway, University of London; University for the Creative Arts (UCA) and the University of Surrey – is launching a new Civic Agreement for the county.
The groundbreaking initiative defines a shared commitment for these organisations to work collaboratively in the interests of the wider Surrey community: ensuring that no one is left behind.
By pooling resources and expertise, the partners believe they are better placed to address local needs, drive innovation, and create a more inclusive and resilient Surrey by 2030. The Civic Agreement was formally signed at an event in Woking on Friday, September 20.
It will serve as a public commitment to working together to bring about real and positive change to the people who live, learn and work in our communities across the county
Details are set out in a 32-page formal document which defines shared priorities, objectives, programmes of work and future ambitions.
All will be delivered against four shared priorities, which are:
- Growing a sustainable economy so everyone can benefit
- Tackling health inequality
- Enabling a greener future
- Empowered & thriving communities
SCC leader, Tim Oliver OBE, said: “Surrey’s universities are engines for regional innovation, with a profound impact across all four strategic priorities.
“The partners are committed to ensuring our residents, communities and businesses can easily access and benefit from our range of innovation organisations, assets, and networks.
“These all play a part in addressing the four objectives of our agreement, and ensuring that no one is left behind.”
Prof. Jane Roscoe, UCA president and vice-chancellor, commented: “As a leading creative university, the University for the Creative Arts plays a pivotal role in driving innovation across the arts, technology and business.
“Through our partnerships with local government, businesses and fellow academic institutions, we are committed to ensuring that creativity remains at the heart of Surrey’s economic and social growth.
“Our involvement in initiatives like the Games and Innovation Nexus (GAIN) project, alongside Surrey County Council and our university partners, is just one example of how we can harness creative thinking to solve real-world challenges.
“The Civic Agreement for Surrey reflects our dedication to fostering a creative and inclusive environment that empowers individuals, enriches communities and drives regional innovation.”