New volunteers hosting Ukrainian families can receive £600 per month as a “Thank You” payment from a Surrey council.
Elmbridge Borough Council (EBC) is offering money for people opening up their homes to Ukrainians to cover the cost-of-living. Recognising the increasing cost of energy, the local authority said it wants to support each sponsor who can accommodate a Ukrainian guest.
The war in Ukraine is ongoing, and many families still need accommodation. Since the scheme began in March 2022, more than 300 households in Elmbridge have hosted and supported nearly 600 displaced Ukrainians
“People don’t do it to make money,” said Jeannie Tweedie, Co-director of Elmbridge CAN, a small charity that welcomes refugees into the borough. “But with bills and increased costs in the household with having somebody else there, it’s really good that the money from the council is available.”
Some misconceptions people may have about hosting a guest or family is that it might be a lot of work, they need a lot of support or it could be really time consuming. The new initiative is concentrated on families or individuals who already live in Elmbridge but need to move on from their current host.
“What we’re looking for is the space,” said Jeannie. She said she wants to reassure people and potential hosts that “it’s not all on them” and “there’s a community around to support them”.
ElmbridgeCAN, set up in 2016 in response to the Syrian refugee crisis, aims to bring the community together to support newcomers with integration. The charity runs welcome hubs, employs two support workers to help with interpreting and a host support network.
Jeannie said: “We have about 100 volunteers who give a lot of time to help [refugees] into jobs and help them to understand life is like here as well as running community English lessons.”
Hosts have previously said in testimonials to Elmbridge CAN that they have “gained far more than they have lost”.
Jeannie explained that part of the satisfaction comes from “knowing what a difference you’ve made”, whether that be seeing the kids do well, or the individual gets a job.
Guests are entitled to benefits such as Universal Credit, housing benefits, or pension credits. Sponsors are not expected to cover their food, transport, or living costs, although they are welcome to contribute if they wish, according to EBC.
To sponsor a guest, applicants must have a separate room, rooms, or property available. EBC advised that a potential sponsor can live in a rented property and still support a guest, but you must have permission from your landlord or housing provider. The minimum term for hosting is six months.