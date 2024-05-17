More than 300 Beavers and adults from across Surrey took part in the Beavers Go Wild annual camp.
The camp, at Bentley Copse Activity Centre near Shere, included local colonies 7th Woking, 1st Goldsworth Park, 1st Knaphill, Pyrford, and 1st Weybridge.
Over the weekend over 50 activities were on offer including zip line, pedal go karts, climbing, cave maze, assault course, abseiling and bouncy castles In addition the colonies provided extra activites: most them giving them #skillsforlife. There was axe throwing, with plastic axes, kubb, a Swedish game of throwing sticks at wooden blocks, rope making, using a rope making machine, and blowing large bubbles, using a bucket of soapy water and a large hoop made of rope.
There were also traditional Scouting activities such as lighting cotton wool with flints.
The Beavers, boys and girls aged six to eight, designed and raced boats along a groundsheet in a fun competition. There was also a Gillie suits activity in which Beavers put on camouflage and had to hide and find each other, testing their observation skills.
They got to learn about the British Transport Police who visited with one of their vehicles and equipment for the Beavers to try on.
The first Beavers Go Wild was in 2019 and designed for new colonies to get the opportunity to camp in an environment that was safe with experienced leaders. The Beavers get to camp in tents for one night and have Saturday dinner and Sunday breakfast before going home at lunchtime. The 14 colonies of Surrey Beavers are the second-youngest age group after Squirrels, for boys and girls aged four to six, who are in dreys, of which there are two in the county.
There are 16 packs of Cubs, 15 troops of Scouts up to age 14 followed by six units of Explorers.