The first Beavers Go Wild was in 2019 and designed for new colonies to get the opportunity to camp in an environment that was safe with experienced leaders. The Beavers get to camp in tents for one night and have Saturday dinner and Sunday breakfast before going home at lunchtime. The 14 colonies of Surrey Beavers are the second-youngest age group after Squirrels, for boys and girls aged four to six, who are in dreys, of which there are two in the county.