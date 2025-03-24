A Surrey beauty queen proved she is a real knock-out after winning her first ever boxing match.

Rheanna Cartier, 21, was previously a "shy and awkward" teenager after being bullied at school but had the last laugh by becoming an international bikini model.

And now she's fought back against the bullies one step further after stepping into the boxing ring for her first ever fight.

Rheanna Cartier, 21. A woman left 'shy and awkward' after being bullied at school says bikini modelling has given the confidence to be herself - and now shes competing all over the world. Rheanna Cartier, 21, was tormented by classmates during her teenage years but has had the last laugh after becoming a top international bikini model. The criminal law student was left with low self-esteem as a result of the bullying - but says modelling bikinis has completely transformed her confidence. The "real-life Legally Blonde" now spends her days juggling a demanding law career alongside travelling the globe modelling in competitions and pageants. She has just returned to the UK from a Korean beauty competition and now has her sights set on the Swimsuit USA event held in Mexico in October. Rheanna says her personality is now a far cry away from her school days where she was even forced to flee the country to escape the bullying.
Rheanna Cartier, 21, was left 'shy and awkward' after being bullied at school says bikini modelling has given the confidence to be herself - and now she is competing all over the world. (Rheanna Cartier / SWNS)

Rheanna competed in three two-minute rounds at The Empire in Aldershot on Sunday (March 23) before her opponent threw in the towel in the final round.

The criminal law student said she had wanted to ditch the ball gown for boxing gloves to prove that she is "more than her looks" .

She also wanted to break the stigma around beauty queens and said stepping into the boxing ring was less daunting than pageants.

Speaking after the fight, Rheanna, of Guildford, Surrey, said: " I am really happy that I just got in the right mindset.

"Before the fight the people in my corner helped me so much .

Rheanna Cartier pictured in Denmark when aged 13 (L) and as she is today (R). A student who was forced to flee the country after being bullied at school is hoping to beat the bullies by taking part in the Miss England finals. See SWNS story SWMDbullied. Rheanna Cartier, 17 from Kingham, Oxfordshire is hoping to win the wildcard round to gain a place in the finals next year and be in with a chance of winning the competition. After being badly bullied at school she decided to leave the UK and attend a school in Denmark for the year at only 13-years-old. The teenager after being bullied by pupils at her school was left suffering from low self-esteem, lack of confidence and was incredibly shy. But she is now hoping that her story and journey to beat the bullies will inspire other victims and help raise awareness and money for charity. The real estate diploma student is hoping to win the wildcard round after the Miss Oxfordshire title has already been won and show the bullies that they can no longer stop her doing things. After spotting the advert for the competition online back in October this year the teenager submitted photos and a biography of herself.
Rheanna Cartier pictured in Denmark when aged 13, and as she is today. (Rheanna Cartier / SWNS)

"It was just for fun but I am happy to demonstrate that you can do anything if the right mindset is there .

"I want to thank all the coaches in the gym for supporting me .

"As a girl who does pageants, people thought it was out of character. But boxing is for everyone and it’s beneficial for everyone 

"The fight felt very similar to a pageant, going backstage with all the competitors.

"I recommend boxing to anyone. This experience has been so beneficial and I feel finding your passion is very important to life.

Rheanna Cartier, 21. A woman left 'shy and awkward' after being bullied at school says bikini modelling has given the confidence to be herself - and now shes competing all over the world. Rheanna Cartier, 21, was tormented by classmates during her teenage years but has had the last laugh after becoming a top international bikini model. The criminal law student was left with low self-esteem as a result of the bullying - but says modelling bikinis has completely transformed her confidence. The "real-life Legally Blonde" now spends her days juggling a demanding law career alongside travelling the globe modelling in competitions and pageants. She has just returned to the UK from a Korean beauty competition and now has her sights set on the Swimsuit USA event held in Mexico in October. Rheanna says her personality is now a far cry away from her school days where she was even forced to flee the country to escape the bullying.
Rheanna Cartier, 21, modelling a swimsuit. (Rheanna Cartier / SWNS)

"Boxing has been fun and I will continue in the future as it has brought me so much happiness and new friends."

Rheanna has gone to become a top international swimwear model since winning Miss England's Miss Bare Face Top Model .

She has modelled for brands like LA Rush, made the final of Swimsuit USA International and represented England at Miss Supertalent World.

But she ditched her high heels to strap on 16oz gloves to take part in a gruelling eight-week training program ahead of the bout,sparring twice a week.

She also used the fight, held via amateur boxing company Ultra White Collar Boxing, to bring awareness and raise money to homeless charity Crisis.

Rheanna Cartier, 21. A woman left 'shy and awkward' after being bullied at school says bikini modelling has given the confidence to be herself - and now shes competing all over the world. Rheanna Cartier, 21, was tormented by classmates during her teenage years but has had the last laugh after becoming a top international bikini model. The criminal law student was left with low self-esteem as a result of the bullying - but says modelling bikinis has completely transformed her confidence. The "real-life Legally Blonde" now spends her days juggling a demanding law career alongside travelling the globe modelling in competitions and pageants. She has just returned to the UK from a Korean beauty competition and now has her sights set on the Swimsuit USA event held in Mexico in October. Rheanna says her personality is now a far cry away from her school days where she was even forced to flee the country to escape the bullying.
Rheanna Cartier, 21, juggles a law career and her modelling work. (Rheanna Cartier / SWNS)

Rheanna added: “I started doing kickboxing training for fitness for competitions, especially for the swimsuit competitions.

"I saw this event advertised and then had this crazy idea to sign up for it.

“I had eight weeks training and really enjoyed it.

"It’s become a hobby for me now, I've been going boxing twice a week during my training.

“I do two or three hours at a boxing gym and then at my normal gym I use the punch bag for fitness."

Rheanna started competing in pageants aged 17 has bagged the title of Miss Bare Face Top Model back in 2021.

She says the strangest thing about boxing was being punched in the face but said "you get used to it".

She added: “We were sparring twice a week and at the start I was really nervous, it felt a bit odd being punched in the face.

"At the start it was a bit of a shock, we do have a headguards on but it doesn’t cover my face.

"I remember when I first got punched in the face, it was a bit strange. But now I'm used to it.

“My dad was really shocked about it at first because I think he was a bit worried, but now he’s fine.

"When I posted it on social media I think people thought I was just posting an event advertisement, they were really shocked when I said I was fighting.

Beauty queen, Rheanna Cartier, who has swapped the catwalk for the boxing ring. Release date March 24 2025. A glamorous beauty queen swapped the catwalk for the boxing ring to fight in her first ever match and prove she's "more than her looks". A glamorous beauty queen swapped the catwalk for the boxing ring to fight in her first ever match - and won. Rheanna Cartier, 21, was left a "shy and awkward" teenager after being bullied at school but had the last laugh by becoming an international bikini model. And now she's fought back against the bullies one step further after stepping into the boxing ring for her first ever fight.
Beauty queen, Rheanna Cartier, who has swapped the catwalk for the boxing ring. (Rheanna Cartier / SWNS)

"With the pageant work I was so used to the routine of it but with this I just didn't know what to expect.

"You can get caught up with wanting to look a certain way. It’s nice to have a competition not based on looks.

“You’ve got nerves and pressure but it’s unlike a pageant. It’s not about looks and that’s important.

“When I first joined, some people did think why was I doing it, why was I there. I think a lot of people didn’t believe I'd do it.".

Rheanna previously revealed how she overcame extreme bullying at school and even fled the country to escape the abuse before becoming a top model.

Rheanna Cartier. A schoolgirl who was forced to flee the country after being bullied over her striking looks has had the last laugh - by reaching the finals of Miss England. See SWNS story SWMDbeauty. Rheanna Cartier, 17, began suffering with low self-esteem and stopped eating properly after she was taunted by cruel classmates as a youngster. She says she was subjected to name calling and physical violence before her parents decided to move to Denmark to escape the abuse at only 14-years-old. Rheanna attended Skals Efterskole, an international boarding school near Viborg, and spent a year there studying for her GCSE's. She said the experience helped her overcome her shyness and low confidence and she returned to the UK a different person. Determined Rheanna has now silenced her bullies who used to brand her "a slut" and "a slag" after securing a place as a wildcard entry for next year's Miss England finals. She has also become an anti-bullying campaigner and hopes her story will inspire other victims and help raise awareness and money for charity.
Rheanna Cartier, who was forced to flee the country after being bullied over her striking looks has had the last laugh - by reaching the finals of Miss England. (Rheanna Cartier / SWNS)

She said: “The bullying all started when I was about 13, when I moved to a new school.

"Then girls in the year above were shouting names at me in the corridors. It got worse and worse. It was a really horrible time."

But after discovering modelling, she has since taken on pageant work and catwalks worldwide and has no plans to stop.

Rheanna Cartier. A student who was forced to flee the country after being bullied at school is hoping to beat the bullies by taking part in the Miss England finals. See SWNS story SWMDbullied. Rheanna Cartier, 17 from Kingham, Oxfordshire is hoping to win the wildcard round to gain a place in the finals next year and be in with a chance of winning the competition. After being badly bullied at school she decided to leave the UK and attend a school in Denmark for the year at only 13-years-old. The teenager after being bullied by pupils at her school was left suffering from low self-esteem, lack of confidence and was incredibly shy. But she is now hoping that her story and journey to beat the bullies will inspire other victims and help raise awareness and money for charity. The real estate diploma student is hoping to win the wildcard round after the Miss Oxfordshire title has already been won and show the bullies that they can no longer stop her doing things. After spotting the advert for the competition online back in October this year the teenager submitted photos and a biography of herself.
Rheanna Cartier has a successful modelling career. (Grace Delnevo / SWNS)

She added: "I was always quite shy and awkward but bikini modelling has made me a lot more confident - even in day-to-day life.

"It really took me out of my shell. I always find I feel more confident in a swimsuit, I'm not sure why."

Jon Leonard, who runs Ultra White Collar Boxing, said: “What a brilliant effort by Rheanna, she’s done really well to complete a tough training regime for her bout and did really well.”