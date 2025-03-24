A Surrey beauty queen proved she is a real knock-out after winning her first ever boxing match.
Rheanna Cartier, 21, was previously a "shy and awkward" teenager after being bullied at school but had the last laugh by becoming an international bikini model.
And now she's fought back against the bullies one step further after stepping into the boxing ring for her first ever fight.
Rheanna competed in three two-minute rounds at The Empire in Aldershot on Sunday (March 23) before her opponent threw in the towel in the final round.
The criminal law student said she had wanted to ditch the ball gown for boxing gloves to prove that she is "more than her looks" .
She also wanted to break the stigma around beauty queens and said stepping into the boxing ring was less daunting than pageants.
Speaking after the fight, Rheanna, of Guildford, Surrey, said: " I am really happy that I just got in the right mindset.
"Before the fight the people in my corner helped me so much .
"It was just for fun but I am happy to demonstrate that you can do anything if the right mindset is there .
"I want to thank all the coaches in the gym for supporting me .
"As a girl who does pageants, people thought it was out of character. But boxing is for everyone and it’s beneficial for everyone
"The fight felt very similar to a pageant, going backstage with all the competitors.
"I recommend boxing to anyone. This experience has been so beneficial and I feel finding your passion is very important to life.
"Boxing has been fun and I will continue in the future as it has brought me so much happiness and new friends."
Rheanna has gone to become a top international swimwear model since winning Miss England's Miss Bare Face Top Model .
She has modelled for brands like LA Rush, made the final of Swimsuit USA International and represented England at Miss Supertalent World.
But she ditched her high heels to strap on 16oz gloves to take part in a gruelling eight-week training program ahead of the bout,sparring twice a week.
She also used the fight, held via amateur boxing company Ultra White Collar Boxing, to bring awareness and raise money to homeless charity Crisis.
Rheanna added: “I started doing kickboxing training for fitness for competitions, especially for the swimsuit competitions.
"I saw this event advertised and then had this crazy idea to sign up for it.
“I had eight weeks training and really enjoyed it.
"It’s become a hobby for me now, I've been going boxing twice a week during my training.
“I do two or three hours at a boxing gym and then at my normal gym I use the punch bag for fitness."
Rheanna started competing in pageants aged 17 has bagged the title of Miss Bare Face Top Model back in 2021.
She says the strangest thing about boxing was being punched in the face but said "you get used to it".
She added: “We were sparring twice a week and at the start I was really nervous, it felt a bit odd being punched in the face.
"At the start it was a bit of a shock, we do have a headguards on but it doesn’t cover my face.
"I remember when I first got punched in the face, it was a bit strange. But now I'm used to it.
“My dad was really shocked about it at first because I think he was a bit worried, but now he’s fine.
"When I posted it on social media I think people thought I was just posting an event advertisement, they were really shocked when I said I was fighting.
"With the pageant work I was so used to the routine of it but with this I just didn't know what to expect.
"You can get caught up with wanting to look a certain way. It’s nice to have a competition not based on looks.
“You’ve got nerves and pressure but it’s unlike a pageant. It’s not about looks and that’s important.
“When I first joined, some people did think why was I doing it, why was I there. I think a lot of people didn’t believe I'd do it.".
Rheanna previously revealed how she overcame extreme bullying at school and even fled the country to escape the abuse before becoming a top model.
She said: “The bullying all started when I was about 13, when I moved to a new school.
"Then girls in the year above were shouting names at me in the corridors. It got worse and worse. It was a really horrible time."
But after discovering modelling, she has since taken on pageant work and catwalks worldwide and has no plans to stop.
She added: "I was always quite shy and awkward but bikini modelling has made me a lot more confident - even in day-to-day life.
"It really took me out of my shell. I always find I feel more confident in a swimsuit, I'm not sure why."
Jon Leonard, who runs Ultra White Collar Boxing, said: “What a brilliant effort by Rheanna, she’s done really well to complete a tough training regime for her bout and did really well.”