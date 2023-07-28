Surrey's council leader has spoken of his disappointment after the Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) will be expanded to outer London - and affect county residents.
Five Conservative-led councils issued a legal challenge to London mayor Sadiq Khan's plans, claiming he had acted beyond his powers and strayed outside what is lawful.
But a judge today ruled the move can go ahead.
The councils also say the financial impact on families at a time when the cost of living continues to soar is not fair. Those driving the most polluting vehicles in London will have to pay £12.50 a day to drive in the zone from next month.
Cllr Tim Oliver, leader of Surrey County Council, said: “While we respect today’s court decision, it is incredibly disappointing.
“This has always been about protecting Surrey residents, many of whom will now be significantly socially and financially impacted by the mayor’s decision as they go about essential, everyday journeys, without any mitigation in place to minimise this.
“Our concerns, which have never been addressed by the mayor despite our continued efforts, forced these legal proceedings to ensure we did all we possibly could to have the voice of our residents heard.
“We met with Transport for London on July 14 in the hope of agreeing mitigation for Surrey residents. Sadly, nothing was offered.”
In a statement, the coalition of councils challenging the ULEZ expansion said: "Although the mayor of London and TfL may have the legal right to implement the scheme, the question remains whether the public would agree he has the moral right to do so, given it was only last week the court of public opinion delivered a different verdict with the surprise by-election win in Uxbridge, an election that was seen as a referendum on the expansion of ULEZ.
"It is evident the mayor of London and TfL do not realise the damage the extension will have to the lives of residents and businesses in outer London as well as those outside of its borders."
The expansion of ULEZ is now expected to go ahead as planned on Tuesday, August 29,.
Cllr Ian Edwards, leader of Hillingdon Council, said: “I am hugely disappointed for our residents and businesses and I call on the mayor of London to further reflect on his plans. Even the mayor’s own supporters are now saying it is the wrong time to be expanding this scheme.”