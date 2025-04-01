More than a hundred drivers could take strike action later this spring after colleagues were unfairly dismissed, Unite trade union has announced.
Workers at Stagecoach South’s Aldershot depot who drive buses across Hampshire and Surrey are being balloted on strike action.
According to Unite, it follows a campaign by the bus company to harass and intimidate Aldershot Branch officials that has seen two Branch officials unfairly dismissed.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is a classic case of union busting and Stagecoach has been caught red handed. Unite never allows its members to be treated in this way. Stagecoach must reverse its decision to dismiss our members on trumped up charges, or face the consequences.”
The ballot opened on March 25 and closes on Monday, April 14. If the ballot is successful, industrial action will take place later this spring. Any strike action will have a serious impact on all bus services running from the Aldershot depot.
Unite regional officer Phil Silkstone added: “Strike action will inevitably lead to severe disruption across the local bus network but this is a dispute entirely of Stagecoach’s own making.“The company needs to recognise the error of its ways and reinstate our members.”
A spokesperson for Stagecoach said: “Stagecoach advised that it is not appropriate to comment on individual cases and the due processes have not been concluded."