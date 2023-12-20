Two very seasonal shop photos this week; the first (above) showing Christmas trees and wreaths on sale outside The Downing Street Dairy, G Taphouse, in Farnham.
The dairy produced milk “under perfect sanitary conditions” at Red House Farm, Wrecclesham, and sold its wares at 45 Downing Street from 1912. Sixty years later, by the 1970s, it had become Popp-Ins cafe and is today occupied by Burns and Webber estate agents.
Our second photo (below) comes from Petersfield, and shows Christmas wreathes for sale at Golden Ball Farm Shop, run by W Bryant and Sons in Sussex Road.
It is believed this photo was taken circa-1930 and, like The Downing Street Dairy, it combined sales of fresh milk with greengrocery and seasonal fare too.
Can anybody tell us any more about these two photographs, the businesses and people featured? Drop us an email at [email protected]
Wishing all our readers a very Merry Christmas!