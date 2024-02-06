Artwork donated by professional and amateur artists, mainly based in Surrey, is to be displayed at The Lightbox in aid of Woking & Sam Beare Hospice.
The Inspiration for Life exhibition will feature 33 works from 28 artists in a range of media.
It opens next Tuesday (February 13, 2024) and runs until Sunday, February 25.
It is free to visit during The Lightbox’s usual opening hours, Tuesdays to Saturdays from 10am to 5pm and Sundays from 11am to 5pm.
All the artwork on display, including a selection of unframed pieces, both prints and originals, will be available to buy, with all proceeds going to the hospice.
The hospice relies on donations and fundraising and uses a diverse range of events to raise money and, at the same time, raise awareness of its work at its base in Goldsworth Park and also by its community team caring for people in their own homes.
A spokesman for the charity said: ‘‘The exhibition is an innovative way to raise vital funds for the hospice to continue its essential services, as well as an opportunity to connect with new audiences of art lovers, giving local artists a platform to see their work exhibited.
‘‘There is a wealth of artistic talent in the area, and this is another way for the hospice to engage with the community.
‘‘The theme Inspiration for Life is appropriate and hopefully will bring pleasure and a smile to anyone who views the exhibition.
‘‘The exhibits are mostly local and they represent a range of professional and talented amateur artists.’’