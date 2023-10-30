The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning with "very strong and potentially damaging winds" linked to Storm Ciarán expected to lash the south of England on Thursday.
It adds to an existing weather warning for heavy rain on Wednesday evening and overnight into Thursday.
Winds are expected to gust 50-60 mph along coasts, and may reach 70-80 mph at times along the English Channel coast of England as well as north Cornwall.
Inland, gusts are likely to reach 40-50 mph at times, including in Surrey and Hampshire, with a possibility of 60-70 mph gusts over high ground such as Dartmoor.
"Very large" waves could bring additional impacts to coastal areas, says the Met Office, especially across parts of west and south Wales, and southern England.
The warning is valid between 9pm on Wednesday, November 1 and 11.59pm on Thursday, November 2.
Forecasters also predict:
- A slight chance that damage to buildings and homes could occur, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down
- A small chance that flying debris will result in a danger to life
- A small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties
- A small chance that roads, bridges and railway lines could close, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights