Get ready to unleash your inner child!
Ewbank's, Surrey's premier international auction house, is hosting an extraordinary toys and models sale on November 13 at its Burnt Common auction rooms in Send.
Featuring a treasure trove of vintage toys, from iconic Hornby locomotives to coveted Corgi toys and legendary Star Wars figurines, the auction promises to delight collectors and enthusiasts of all ages.
Viewing will be held at Ewbank’s from Monday 11 November (9am – 5pm) until the day of the sale.
Highlights of the auction include:
A Bing 2-inch gauge live steam locomotive and tender, model 2-2-0. With its eye-catching green and black livery, this vintage gem is valued at £400 to £600. Whether you're a seasoned collector or just starting your railway journey, this Bing locomotive is a must-have.
A vintage toy set featuring the legendary Evel Knievel himself! It includes a boxed Ideal Evel Knievel Scramble van and a boxed Ideal Evel Knievel Chopper. The set also comes with two extra ramps and two additional Evel Knievel figures. Perfect for collectors and fans of vintage toys, this set is valued between £150 and £200.
A collection of five Dinky die-cast military aircraft. This lot includes iconic models such as the SEPECAT Jaguar, RAF Dominie, Messerschmitt Bf 109E, Hawker Harrier, and F-4K Phantom 2. Each aircraft is meticulously detailed and housed in its original blister pack. These vintage treasures have a guide price of £100 and £150.
A Japanese tinplate robot by Horikowa, dating to the 1970s. This retro collectible features a classic design with a plastic battery compartment at the rear. Marked "Made in Japan”, the robot stands at 29cm tall and is estimated to be worth between £40 and £60.
Eighteen Britains’ painted metal figures and military accessories. This impressive lot includes iconic sets like the 21st Lancers (8807), Gun and Crew (8876), Stonewall Brigade (17804), Vickers Machine Gun (8922), and Royal Horse Artillery (8927), all still in their original boxes. These meticulously crafted pieces are valued at £150 to £200.
A fantastic collection of O gauge locomotives, wagons, coaches, and tenders including a Hornby LMS 2180 clockwork locomotive, a Hornby Southern 2091 clockwork locomotive, a Hornby locomotive and tender 'Eaton' (lacking parts), two Bing 'Guard' coaches, a Hornby LMS coach, various commercial goods wagons, tin plate track side accessories, and related items. This extensive set is valued between £200 and £300.
If you have something you are interested in selling, Ewbank’s are still accepting consignments for this auction. Please contact the team on 01483 223101 or email [email protected]. Valuations can be obtained between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday.
Live internet bidding is available through ewbankauctions.co.uk.