Squire's Garden Centres is inviting customers to join its charity plantathon.
It will take place from 9.30am to 3.30pm on Friday, September 6, at 16 of Squire’s garden centres, including Chertsey, Cobham and Woking.
Squire’s teams – as well as charity volunteer helpers – will welcome customers for a fun and rewarding day planting up containers. The completed pots will be available for customers to purchase on the day, with profits going to each centre’s ‘Charity of the Year’. Cost is £10 per planted container.
Customers are encouraged to come along, chat, ask questions and are welcome to pitch-in and plant-up pots too, in support of brilliant community causes.
Chairman Sarah Squire said: “We are really looking forward to hosting our Plantathon initiative, which is a wonderful way to welcome autumn planting while marking the start of our work with our 16 charities for the coming year.
“Autumn is a gift of a season as it really is nature’s time to plant, with the perfect combination of warm soil from the summer and autumn rain – making ideal conditions for planting for autumn colour as well getting ahead for spring.
“The season is like starting afresh with your garden, planting to bring rich rewards throughout the coming year. So it’s timely that we start working with our new local charities for the year too, with each centre dedicated to raising much needed funds through various initiatives.”
Chosen charities for the local centres are:
- Little Roo Neonatal Fund, Chertsey - Raises money to provide support for St Peter’s Neonatal unit.
- Cobham Area Foodbank, Cobham - A project founded by local churches and community groups, working to stop hunger in the local area.
- Quest RDA, Woking - Member of the Riding for the Disabled Association, based in Chobham.
More information available at: https://www.squiresgardencentres.co.uk/news/squires-plants-up-for-local-charities/