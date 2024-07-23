Some of the world’s top classical musicians are coming to Woking for the annual Soirées at Breinton.
The autumn recitals will start on Saturday 7 September with Cristian de Sá on violin and John Lenehan on piano.
De Sá was a finalists at the BBC Young Musician of the Year 2012 and was named a Young Classical Star on Classic FM.
Lenehan has recorded more than 80 albums and is widely regarded as one of the most versatile pianists on the classical scene.
Their programme will include sonatas by Brahms and Fauré and works by Clara Schumann and Debussy.
On Saturday 5 October Sofya Gulyak will grace the piano.
Gulyak was the first female winner of the Leeds International Competition and has performed solos in recitals and with world-class orchestras and conductors all over the world.
She will play works by Bach-Busoni, Chopin, Franck, and Liszt.
On Saturday 26 October the stage will be taken by Benjamin Grosvenor, regarded as one of the most important pianists to emerge in several decades.
Grosvenor’s programme will include Robert Schumann, Brahms and Mussorgsky .
The last recital of the season will be played by pianist Elisabeth Brauss on Saturday 30 November.
Brauss was a BBC Radio 3 New Generation artist and appears regularly in solo, concerto and chamber music engagements across the UK, and is a frequent visiting performer at Wigmore Hall.
Breinton is the home of Kumi and Lionel Smith-Gordon in Hook Heath. The recitals began in 2009 with professional musicians invited to play their grand piano to a few friends.
The events started including other instruments and singers and Kumi and Lionel set up a not-for-profit community organisation to run regular recitals.
Tickets go on sale on Saturday 3 August at noon and can be bought by calling 0300 075 0199 or emailing [email protected].