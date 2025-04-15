A newly opened town centre store has attracted more than 60 people to its first social running group.
Up and Running plans to meet every Monday at 6pm at the shop in Commercial Way.
Although it is in the same unit as previous occupant Run Company, the two companies are not the same nor related in any way. Up and Running is a new company to Woking.
“Our social running group have many different routes, varying in distances between 5km and 7km,” said Up and Running store manager Karl Hiscutt. “It’s an inclusive group where we do not mind about pace or ability, but we do care about encouraging each other and socialising with like-minded people.
“Our running group has been a staple in communities for several years now, attracting friendly individuals who share a passion for running. The shop is a fantastic meeting place for the local community.
“As a local store part of Up and Running, the UK’s largest running retailer with 30 stores nationwide, we take pride in supporting both new and experienced runners in finding the right gear for their needs.
“The company was established in 1992, and our store is open seven days a week, providing a wide range of products and expertise to help runners reach their full potential.
“Our opening night was particularly special as 63 enthusiastic runners convened at our store, embarking on a 5km run and concluding with lively conversations and refreshments.
“It was a testament to the strong sense of community spirit that thrives in our area.
“We invite anyone to join us on Monday evenings to witness the positive energy and camaraderie that defines our social running group.
“We believe our running group exemplifies the best of the local community, where residents come together to support each other in leading active and healthy lifestyles.”