WHAT unfortunate timing!
Rain arrived just as the Horsell Village Show opened but thankfully it failed to deter visitors intent on having a good time.
The weather drew many people into the marquees to view the amazing number and range of entries this year.
Everyone enjoyed listening to songs and music from The First Dance Studios Choir, Whitney & Stilwell and Scott No Fans, with the children being thoroughly entertained by Mr Marvel the Magician and Cup A Ride.
There were games too, including the traditional coconut shy, carpet golf, splat the rat and roll-a-penny. The bottle tombola was popular and sold out.
The only disappointment of the gloomy afternoon was the slippery conditions prevented Summerscales Performance Arts giving their much-anticipated dance display.
However, the coldish conditions did not stop good sales of local brewery Thurstons’ beer, although the Pimm’s, while popular, was not so much in demand as on the hot and sunny day of last year’s show.
The teas provided by members of St Mary’s Church in the marquee were very welcome and the delicious burgers and Dee’s wonderful Indian snacks were much enjoyed.
There were also many stoical craft stallholders at the show with a great range of beautiful items for sale.
At the end of the show many helpers made quick work of putting the marquees away and with general clearing up.
The committee would like to say a big “thank you” for making that task so much easier.
They would also like to thank everyone who contributed to making the show run smoothly.
And they gave another big “thank you” to everyone who came along despite the weather conditions.
The show does not raise money for any particular charity as this is a community event. Its main aim is to cover its costs and if there is a surplus the committee will consider who might be deserving of it.
A spokesman said: “We were grateful to everyone who attended, including the stallholders, the choir and the duo and the band. There were more than 400 exhibits so I am sure many families came along to view them in the marquees.
“On a busy afternoon for presentations, congratulations are due to all concerned. A special mention, however, should go to those recipients of the show’s special awards.
“The best exhibit in show [Sesquicentenniel Trophy] went to Penny Kramer, and it was a successful afternoon too for Ben Lay.
“He collected the most points in Division A & B to secure the Squires Trophy Bowl, and also took the Mr & Mrs Roake Challenge Cup as Top Scoring Person.”
The prizes were presented by Dominic Fitzgerald, the headmaster of the newly merged Halstead St Andrew’s School.