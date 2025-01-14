Those of us looking to lose a few pounds after the excesses of the festive period need look no further for inspiration than Peter Bullion.
Peter, 42, a member of a West Byfleet slimmers' group, has lost a life-changing 12st 2lb, dropping from 26st 10lb to 14st 8lb, and his own New Year's resolution is to make sure the weight stays off.
"My best advice would be not to carry any guilt for Christmas indulgence as being mindful of the need to reset and start again is the first battle won," said Peter, who is quick to recognise the support he has received from his fellow members at Slimming World.
"This goes for taking the leap and joining for the first time too. Enjoy the memories made during the festive period. Memories are free and don't impact the scales!
"It's not what you do between Christmas and new year, more what you can do between new year and Christmas that will impact your life positively.
"Stay in group and be accountable."
Peter described too the doubts he had as he tried to get started.
“I’d been unhappy with my weight for a while yet I just didn’t face up to it," he said. "Deep down I wanted to lose weight but didn’t want to ask for help.
"I thought weight-loss groups were likely to be for women and expected them to be a bit cliquey but I couldn’t have been more wrong.
“I was nervous walking through those doors for the first time and not really knowing what to expect but everyone was warm and welcoming and we’re all at the group for the same reason – to lose weight.
"Going to group now just feels like a catch-up with my friends. We motivate each other, share tips and recipe ideas and just support each other every step of the way."