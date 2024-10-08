Skipton Building Society has announced the launch of its annual Community Giving scheme where the local community can vote between three local charities to receive donations.
This year, Community Giving is set to donate double that of last year, with a total of £164,000 being shared between 246 good causes across the locations of the Skipton branches.
Each of Skipton's 82 branches has selected three deserving charities within 20 miles of their branch, with the help of local members, who were invited to nominate good causes making a difference in their communities.
The three charities selected for the Woking area are Woking Food Bank, Your Sanctuary and Hope Hub.
Until Friday, 1 November, customers visiting Skipton Building Society’s Woking branch will have the opportunity to vote for one of the three charities.
Prizes will be awarded to the charities based on their vote count: 1st place will receive £1,000, 2nd £600 and 3rd £400.
Abigail Wallbank, Skipton’s group social impact senior specialist, said: "At Skipton we’re passionate about supporting the local communities where our members live and work.
“Doubling our donation amounts this year allows us to make an even greater difference to the local charities that mean so much to our customers.
“We’re proud to offer them the opportunity to have a direct say in where our funding goes and look forward to seeing the positive impact these donations will have in the Woking area."
To vote for a charity, or for more information, visit your local Skipton branch.